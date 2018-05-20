David Fogle

January 6, 1958-May 19, 2018
MILAN - David L. Fogle, Sr., 60, a resident of Milan, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Trinity, Rock Island.
A Memorial Visitation for Dave will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family to establish a memorial at a later date.
David Lee Fogle was born on January 6, 1958, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, a son of Charles L. and Betty L. (Richard) Fogle. He married Pam Richardson on July 17, 1980, at Hillcrest Southern Baptist Church, Davenport. From this union, two children were born, Nicole and David.
Dave retired from McCarthy Bush as a foreman after 33 years of service. He was a member of Laborers Local 309.
Dave enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping, hunting, trap shooting, fishing, boating and golf. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. He also enjoyed all the time spent with his friends.
Dave was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church since 1968.
Survivors include his children: Nicole (Nick) Zismer, Maquoketa and David (Nichole) Fogle, Jr., Davenport; grandchildren: Collin Nodurft and Braxton Fogle; his mother, Betty Fogle; a brother, Rick Fogle, both of Davenport; and a longtime companion, Lisa Dawson, Milan.
He was preceded in death by his father.