June 22, 1951 - April 8, 2018
DAVENPORT — David A. Hileman, 66, of Davenport, passed away on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, after an extended illness. Honoring Dave's wishes, the family will have a private graveside service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Dave was born June 22, 1951, in Ogden, Utah, to Harry and Selma Hileman. He spent 25 years working as a machinist/laborer and was known to be a jack of all trades.
He was an avid fisherman. Dave enjoyed building model cars, The Iowa Hawkeyes and NASCAR, especially, Dale Earnhardt.
Those left to honor Dave's memory include his mother, Selme; sons, Cory (Amanda) Stegen and Erik Hileman; grandson, Connor; siblings, Kathy McCollom, Carol Gesling and Harry Hileman Jr.; and one niece and three nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father.