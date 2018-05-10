October 27, 1923-May 4, 2018
MOLINE — David James Cox, 94, of Moline, found peace on May 4, 2018 at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. He was surrounded by family, while ending a life well lived.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 13, at Esterdahl Mortuary, Moline. Services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 14, also at Esterdahl Mortuary, Moline. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to Church of Jesus Christ, 22866 E. 1680 Street, Geneseo, IL 61254, or Moline American Legion Baseball Post 246.
Dave was born on October 27, 1923, in Moline to David and Verna Cox. He graduated from Moline High School in 1941. Woodworking was his passion. He owned and operated Dave Cox General Contractor, building homes, additions and furniture throughout the Quad-Cities.
Dave was a WWII veteran, having proudly served in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a Propeller Specialist on the B-24 bombers. He always credited God for his safe return home.
Upon his return, he met the love of his life, Gloria Logan. They were married October 26, 1947. After 67 years together, she preceded him in death in 2014.
Following the war, he spent three years as a catcher in the minor leagues. Ending his baseball career, he took part in establishing the Moline American Legion Post 246 baseball team and coached there for 20 years as well as other leagues throughout his career. While coaching, he became a Territory Scout for the Detroit Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals, having participated in signing several of his players to major league contracts.
He was a dedicated member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, serving 50 years in the priesthood, bearing testimonies of God's work in his life. He believed faithfully in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Left to cherish his memory are daughters, Elizabeth "Libby" Young, Mary (Greg) Beard, Julie (Dennis) Vandeputte and Amy (Kevin) Soeken; 12 grandchildren Cori, Laurie, Christian, Erica, Megan, Dane, Sean, Lara, Niccole, Sarah, Taylor and Makenzie; and 16 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, wife and sister, he was preceded in death by infant son, David Cox Jr.
The family would like to give special thanks to New Perspective Senior Living, Hope Creek Care Center, and Genesis Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Dad and our family.