December 20, 1951 - March 28, 2018
COAL VALLEY — David N. Serrano Sr., 66, of Coal Valley, died Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at his home. Funeral services for David will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family.
David was born December 20, 1951, in Davenport, a son of Ceaser and Margaret (George) Serrano. He married Donella Joann Jennings on September 24, 1979, in Davenport. David worked for the U.S. Postal Service for over 41 years, retiring in 2009. He served as his local American Postal Workers union president for several years.
David loved music, often entertaining others with his saxophone. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan and he greatly enjoyed chess, reading and political debates. However, his greatest joys were spending time with his family, helping others and making people laugh.
Left to cherish David's memory are his wife, Donella; son, David N. Serrano Jr., Coal Valley; daughter, Denise Rouse, Largo, Florida; grandchildren, Austin Danner, Dylan Rouse, Manuel Serrano, Kayden Serrano and Lakyn Serrano; sister, Maria Serrano-Housley, Milan; and brothers, Leonard (Dianna) Serrano, Rock Island, Tomas (lifetime partner, Paul) Serrano, Syracuse, N.Y., and Mark Serrano, Rock Island. David is also survived by many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.