Dean Johnson

March 13, 1922-April 9, 2018
ORION, Ill. — Dean H. Johnson, 96, of Orion, Illinois, passed away Monday, April 9, 2018, at Trinity Rock Island.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, April 13, 2018, at Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church, 1201 13th St, Moline. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, 6601 38th Ave, Moline. A private family graveside service will be at Western Township Cemetery in Orion, following the luncheon at the church. Military honors will be performed by the Orion American Legion Post 255 and VFW Post 143. Memorials may be made to the Orion Educational Foundation, Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church, or Orion Boys Scout Troop 123.
Dean was born on March 13, 1922, the son of Frank L. and Inez Carnahan Johnson. He grew up in Marengo, Iowa, graduating from Marengo High School in 1939. After graduating from the University of Iowa with a mechanical engineering degree in 1943, he spent three years in the Army engineers. He served in the Philippines during World War II, retiring as Captain. In 1946, Dean married Selma Elizabeth Davis at the Marengo Methodist Church. In the same year, Dean began his career at Deere & Company, where he worked for 35 years, retiring in 1981 as Senior Engineer in the Manufacturing and Engineering Department. They lived in Moline before moving to Orion in 1963.
Dean and Selma were long-time members of Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church in Moline. He was a Scoutmaster at Garfield School in Moline and the Orion Scout Troop 123 for a total of 16 years. He was a director of the Moline YMCA and chairman of Hillcrest Recreation Area for six years. Dean served as a director of the State Bank of Orion for 12 years and as director of Orion Bancorporation for eight years. He served as secretary of the board of directors of both companies for seven years, retiring in 1992. Dean served on the Orion Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals and was a member of the Orion Lions Club. In 1993, he served as honorary chairperson of the Orion Educational Foundation's Endowment Fundraising campaign. He was also well-known for welcoming youth from a wide area to enjoy playing basketball at “THE BARN” for approximately 30 years.
Survivors include his wife, Selma; children, Maralyn Nightingale and husband Howard, of Orion, Janet Welborn and husband Gerry, of Orion, and son Jerry and wife Darcy Johnson, of Davenport; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Glen F. Johnson and Worth R. Johnson.
