Debra Escamilla

March 26, 1953-April 5, 2018
DAVENPORT — Debra "Deb" K. Escamilla, 65, of Davenport passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, April 5, 2018.
She was born March 26, 1953, in Pekin, Illinois, to Frederic and Kay (Konisek) Nolte. October 31, 1974, Deb was united in marriage to Jack Escamilla. After 20 years of service, she retired from Standard Bearings.
Deb enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling and was an avid Chicago Bears fan. She loved to cook. Deb was a loving mother and wife and loved life!
Those cherishing her memory include her loving husband of 43 years, Jack; sons, Anthony R. Nolte, Davenport, and Troy Escamilla, Houston, Texas; parents, Frederic Nolte, Punta Gorda, Florida, and Kay McCollam, Davenport; one granddaughter, Kalee Nolte; siblings, Fred (Peggy) Nolte Jr., Port Charlotte, Florida, and Dorla (Bob) Smith, Davenport; and her beloved bird, Hootie.
Deb was preceded in death by her grandparents.