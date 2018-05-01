Debra A. Lybarger
August 3, 1962 - April 26, 2018
BETTENDORF — Debra A. Lybarger, 55, of Bettendorf, passed away, Thursday, April 26, 2018, at Bettendorf Health Care Center.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Debra Lybarger Memorial Fund. Online tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Debra was born August 3, 1962, the daughter of Lester and Rosemary (Harrison) Lybarger.
Debra was a CNA with Genesis for more than 22 years. She was very active at Trinity Lutheran Church, Davenport. She never missed bible study with Bettendorf Health Care family. She enjoyed playing bingo and latch-hook. Debra was also very active with the Special Olympics for many years. She had a taste for good food and was a wonderful cook.
She will be missed by many good friends, especially Krisanne Koble.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Steven, and Aunt Betty Harrison.