Delores Evans

August 6, 1934 - April 9, 2018
BETTENDORF- Delores Ann Evans, 83, a resident of Bettendorf, died on Monday, April 9, 2018, at the Good Samaritan Nursing Center of Davenport.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Good Samaritan Nursing Center.
She was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas, on August 6, 1934, the daughter of Sidney W. and Beulah N. (Bellah) Lowe.
Delores retired as a telephone operator for AT&T, where she had been a faithful employee for 23 years and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.
Those left to honor her memory include her sons, Rick (Carolyn) Evans of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and David (Karen) Evans of Bettendorf; her grandchildren, Angie (Tom) Manry of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Joshua (Jenn) Evans of Seattle, Washington, Cory (Alicia) Evans of Casper, Wyoming, Jacob (Amy) Evans of Rock Island, Illinois, and Heather Evans (Nick) of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; her great-grandchildren, Tori, Alex, Taevin and Ellie; and her brothers, Jerry (Sally) Lowe of San Diego, California, and Frank (Debbie) Smith of Guthrie, Oklahoma.
Delores was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and William; and by her parents.
