June 21, 1926 - September 18, 2017
Bradenton, Fla. – Delphene R. Cawiezell, “Piege” as she was affectionately known to family and friends, 91, a resident of Bradenton, Fllorida, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, at Tidewell Hospice, Palmetto, Florida, following a brief illness. A Memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 9, 2018, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Davenport, with burial to follow in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. The family will greet friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Memorials may be made to Tidewell Hospice.
Piege was born in Clinton County, Iowa, on June 21, 1926, a daughter of William and Florence (O'Toole) Ritter. She was united in marriage to Walter A. Cawiezell on May 27, 1950, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Davenport. They shared more than 65 years of marriage together, were rarely apart, and enjoyed extensive traveling in retirement – including two family trips to Hawaii and Alaska.
Piege cherished her family and her faith, enjoyed playing cards and always had an open door to family and friends.
She is survived by her children: Linda Sanders, Anthony (Linda) Cawiezell, Gary Cawiezell, Debra (Fred) Larson, all of Davenport, Sandra (Michael) Osborne, Bradenton, Florida, Larry (Karen) Cawiezell, Blue Grass, and Paula (Charles) Beersdorf, St. Pete Beach, Florida, 13 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Piege was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Mauri Sanders, and an infant grandson, Luke Larson. May they rest in peace. Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Delphene's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.