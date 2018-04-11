December 31, 1947-April 7, 2018
CLINTON — Dennis L. “Denny” Sander, 70 of Clinton, passed away Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Mercy Medical Center North. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 13, from 4-8 p.m. at Eagle Point Pavilion, Clinton. All friends and family are invited to attend.
Denny was born in Clinton on December 31, 1947, the son of Clifford and Lois (Dusenbery) Sander. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1966 and attended the University of Dubuque. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. Following his time in the service, he attended and received his BA degree in physical education from St. Ambrose and his Ph.D. in Zoology. He married Sandra Jordan on September 26, 1970, in Clinton. Denny served as a deputy with the Clinton County Sheriff's Department before becoming Clinton County's first probation officer, retiring in 2009.
While at Clinton High School, Denny was a four-sport athlete and member of the 1964 Iowa State Championship baseball team. He was offered a minor league contract with the New York Mets, but chose to go on to college. He was an avid softball player, not only playing on teams which won state and regional titles, but he was also inducted into the Iowa Softball Association Hall of Fame. He coached Little League and youth football teams, refereed, umpired and worked the time clock for Clinton Community College basketball games for many years. Denny was a devoted Iowa Hawkeye and River Kings and Queens fan. He enjoyed his Canadian fishing trips and fantasy football and baseball leagues. His grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Denny is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 47 years, Sandy; three daughters, Shannon (Jeff) Sander-Welzien of Clinton, Erin (Jacob) Thoms of Clinton and Kali (Zach) Sweers of Sycamore, Illinois; a son, Jordan (Linsey) Sander of LeClaire; 10 grandchildren, Nevaeh, Owen, Ella, Mazie, Ty, AJ, Cora, Landen, Ruby and Frances; two brothers, Greg Sander of Clinton and Scott (Paula) Sander of Cedar Rapids, many nieces and nephews; and his "nurse dog" Blu. The family would like to express special thanks to Dr. Anoop "Noop Dog" Aggarwal and his staff. He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the YWCA Clinton. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.