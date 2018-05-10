May 6, 1998-May 4, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services to celebrate the life of Destiny D. Orr-Clark, 19, a resident of Davenport, will be 11:00am Saturday, May 12, 2018, at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Burial will take place in Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Destiny passed away Friday, May 4, 2018, in Davenport.
Destiny was born on May 6, 1998, in Davenport, the daughter of Shernail S. Clark and Willie D. Orr. She participated in track and basketball while at Sudlow Junior High. During high school she ran track and was involved with ROTC-Metro at Davenport West and enjoyed being in parades with the group. She graduated in 2016. Destiny had been working at the downtown Radisson and Wendy's on West Locust.
She enjoyed, singing, working, and hanging out with her family and friends.
Destiny is survived by her mother, Shernail Clark Davenport; father, Willie D. Orr, St. Louis; siblings, Almonie and Almya Mayweathers, Sharmainee McDowell, Shawntiez Levell Bell, Seryanna Cutkomp; grandparents, Peggy (James Delaney) Clark, Jerry (Margaret) Clark, Willie and Vorr Orr; aunts and uncles, Gary T. Chambers, Kizzie (Julian) Conner, Contina (Lamont Stepheny) Chambers, Norma Jean Clark; great uncles and great aunts, L.C. Gales, J'L Chambers, David Gales, Mae Gales and Oliver Lee Gales.
She was preceded in death by a son, Zay'mere; her stepfather, Albert Mayweathers; great-grandmother, Carrie Chambers; great-grandfather, Gifford Chambers Sr.; great-grandparents, Jim and Annie Mae Clark; cousin, Anthony Lucas; and great uncles, Roy L. Gales, Charles William Gales.
