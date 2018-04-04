Diana Samuel

March 23, 1962 - April 2, 2018
DeWITT, Iowa — Diana Lynn Samuel, 56, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away Monday, April 2, 2018, at University Hospitals, Iowa City.
Diana was born March 23, 1962, to Gerald “Bud” and Marian (Thomas) Behead in DeWitt. She graduated from Calamus Community High School in 1981. She married Douglas “Genoa” Samuel on August 20, 1983, at Faith Lutheran Church in Calamus. Diana provided in-home childcare for over 20 years.
She was a loving mother to her only daughter, Tai, who was always by her side. Diana loved cooking and baking and was famous for her pickle roll-ups and cheesecake. She also enjoyed reading, taking road trips, and spending time with family and friends. Diana will be remembered for her good sense of humor and fun-loving personality.
Surviving are her loving husband of 34 years, Genoa; her devoted daughter, Tai; brothers, Keith Behead of Clinton, Randy (Jennifer) Behead of Tipton, Iowa; a sister Cathy (Brian) Lich of Olin, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Corvette “Sam” Samuel; and other extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister-in-law, Shirley Best.
Visitation will be from 9 until 11 a.m. Friday, April 6, 2018, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt, with a service at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Calms, Iowa.
Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com