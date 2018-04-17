May 18, 1928-April 16, 2018
WHEATLAND, Iowa — Dolores (Dotty) Stankee, 89, passed away on April 16, 2018. Services will be at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Wheatland, Iowa, where she was a member, on April 20 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Inurnment will be at a later date in Pine Hill Cemetery.
Dotty was born May 18,1928, in Calamus Iowa, to Harold (Spider) and Hazel Shelton. She married Robert Stankee on October 30, 1948. He passed away on July 15, 2009.
Dotty attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls and graduated from Marycrest College in Davenport with a degree in elementary education. She went on to teach in Bennett and Calamus and then 23 years as a kindergarten teacher in Wheatland. After retiring, she still taught as a substitute teacher in the Calamus-Wheatland School System.
Dotty and Bob's favorite passions were their grandchildren and spending time on their houseboat. It was their "cabin on the water" that always had lots of visitors.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; and daughter, Jana Goettsch.
Survivors are son, Bob Stankee (Jacque), grandchildren, Zachary, Eli (Carrie), Lucas (Becca) and Mallory Steingrubey, and great-granddaughter, Reese. Son-in-law, Jeff Goettsch, granddaughter, Brooke (Lee) Duncan, great-grandchildren, Jack, Sara and Marie. Granddaughter Lynn Vander Heiden and great-grandchildren, Lane, Lily and Luke.
