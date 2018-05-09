Dolores Johnson

June 22, 1930-March 23, 2018
MOLINE — Dolores Ray Johnson, 87, longtime resident of Moline, died Friday, March 23, 2018, in Shakopee, Minnesota, in the company of her children.
The former Dolores Hitaffer was born to John and Viola Hitaffer on June 22, 1930, in Kansas City, Missouri. Her father, John, died unexpectedly when she was 12, and she and her mother moved to the Quad-Cities. When her mother married Pete Larson, Dolores gained a loving stepfather. She graduated from Moline High School in 1948. She married Warren Johnson on October 29, 1950, at Salem Lutheran Church, where they remained members for most of their lives.
Dolores was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She did bookkeeping for her husband's construction business. In her spare time, she volunteered for Meals on Wheels, Hospital Circle, and was a member of Carolyn Getz Circle of King's Daughters. She enjoyed needlepointing, cooking, gardening, traveling, shopping, decorating and being with friends and family, which included the family pets.
Dolores and Warren loved to dance and belonged to several dance groups. They enjoyed spending winters in Florida and visiting their children and grandchildren. She was kind to all, loved to laugh, and was energetic, always eager to jump in the car and go (anywhere and everywhere — to Florida, to Target, or to visit a friend).
Survivors include her daughter, Laurie Johnson of Shakopee, Minnesota; son and daughter-in-law, Glen Johnson and Susan Fox of Lakeville, Minnesota; grandsons, Matthew and Samuel Fox-Johnson of Lakeville; niece, Ellie Garrett of St Paul; and nephew, Jim (Jane) Garrett of Rochester, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather and husband.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 12 at 11 a.m., at Wendt Funeral Home, 1811 15th St. Place, Moline, with a one-hour visitation prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association are preferred.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.