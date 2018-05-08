January 5, 1934-May 3, 2018
DAVENPORT — Donald F. Fischlein passed on Thursday, May 3, 2018. He was born on January 5, 1934, in Davenport to Frank I. and Viola R. Fischlein. He attended St. Ambrose Academy in Davenport. He lived and worked in the Quad-City area until he enlisted in the United States Army under a six-year enlisted term, serving time in Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, and in Fort Polk, Louisiana, with the 1st Armored Division 91st Field Artillery Battalion FDC. After finishing his commitment, he returned to Davenport where he met his future wife, Rose M. Bluedorn. Rose and Donald were married on August 9, 1958. He worked for the Chicago Rock Island and Pacific Railroad in Silvis, then moved to Liberal, Kansas, Peoria, Chicago and Kansas City, Kansas. He then moved to El Reno, Oklahoma. When the railroad ceased operations in the early '80s, they moved to Longview, Texas, and remained there until he retired and returned to El Reno. He was preceded in death by his parents; eldest son, Kevin Michael; and his great-grandson, Michael E. Conner IV. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Rose, of the home; daughters, Danette Ballou and Denise Conner; son, Scott Fisher; granddaughter, Jennifer Moore; grandsons, Michael Conner and Braden Brown; and nine great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. today Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in the El Reno Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Wilson Funeral Home, El Reno, Oklahoma.