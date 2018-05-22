Donald Lantow

February 1, 1933 - May 10, 2018
BETTENDORF — Forever remembered, Dr. Donald “Don” J. Lantow, 85, of Bettendorf, passed away Thursday May 10, 2018, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, after battling cancer.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Friday May 25, 2018, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport. A Celebration of Life service will follow at noon at the church. Private burial will be the following day in Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Ottumwa, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Clarissa Cook Hospice House or Mayo Clinic Cancer Center – Research.
Donald was born February 1, 1933, in Sumner, the son of John and Harriet G. (Page) Lantow. He was a graduate of Iowa State University in veterinary medicine. He married Harriett Randell on June 16, 1957, in Cedar, Iowa.
Dr. Lantow started in veterinary practice in What Cheer, Iowa, later becoming part owner in Columbus Junction Veterinary Clinic for nine years.
In 1969, he became part owner Kimberly Crest Veterinary Hospital, Davenport until his retirement in 1997.
Donald was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, served as past president for a one-year term with the Eastern Iowa Veterinary Association, Iowa Veterinary Medical Association, Iowa State University Alumni Association and Renaissance Dance Club.
Donald is survived by his wife, Harriett J. Lantow; son, Dr. Bryan J. (Kim) Lantow, and grandchildren, Joshua and Steffanie; son, David B. Lantow (Leah Stern), and grandchild, Allison; daughter, Kelly DL (Romas) Peleckas, and grandchildren, Tomas and Emilija; his brother, James R. (Carol) Lantow.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Harriet, and an infant brother, Donald James Lantow.
