July 4, 1952 — May 9, 2018
DAVENPORT — Graveside memorial services for Donald R. Ricklefs Jr. 'FATHER', 65, of Davenport, will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 18, 2018, at Davenport Memorial Park. There will be no public visitation. Immediately following the burial the family will be hosting a gathering to celebrate his life at West Lake Park, Gate 4, Arrowhead Pavilion. Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Mr. Ricklefs died at his home Wednesday, May 9, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.
Donald Ray Ricklefs was born July 4, 1952, in Davenport, the son of Donald and Joyce (Matthews) Ricklefs. He married Catherine A. York and later married Debra D. Ensley in July 1986.
After high school he began his career driving for his father's company, Ricklefs Trucking. Later on he drove for Warren and Barr Nunn Trucking traveling throughout the lower 48 states. He was a former member of the Ranch Riders Motorcycle Club and the West End Canoe Club. He was the happiest while spending time with his family and friends. He was an easy-going, funny guy, who just loved life. He was a non judgmental person who many would turn to for advice. He was always the life of the party.
Surviving members of the family include a daughter, Rachel (Curtis) Roe; four sons, Michael (Tammy) Ricklefs, Donald “DJ” (Shauna) Ricklefs, Jared Ricklefs, and Brian (Dawn) Ricklefs; his girlfriend, Karen Bernauer; two sisters, Vicky Johnson and Dawn (Matt) Holan, one brother, Johnny 'John' (Julia) Ricklefs; 11 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Steven.
Memorials may be left to the family.
Online memories and condolences may be left to the family at Cunnick-Collins.com.