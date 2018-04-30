Donald Vanacker

January 21, 1939 - April 27, 2018
MOLINE - Donald A. Van Acker, 79, of Moline, passed away Friday, April 27, 2018, at Unity Point-Trinity, Rock Island.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island, with military honors by American Legion Post 246, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Children's Therapy Center or QC PAWS.
Don was born January 21, 1939, in Moline, the son of August and Helen (Lievens) VanAcker.
Don was a Korean War veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force in Okinawa, Japan.
Don retired from Local Union 81, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1996 after 33 years. He was a member of VFW Velie Post 2153, Moline, American Legion Post 246, Moline and several bass fishing clubs including Harvester, Quad Cities and Twin Rivers, which he was co-founder. He was also founder of the Children's Therapy Center Annual Bass Fishing Tournament, which was started over 40 ago. Bass fishing was his love and passion, he donated bass fishing equipment to help start up the Moline High School Bass Fishing Team. He spent a lot of time volunteering at the VFW, American Legion and QCCA Expo Center.
Survivors include his children, Heidi (Sean) McKinney, Springfield, Ill., Denise Van Acker, Moline, and Nick (Asuncion) Van Acker, Sarasota, Fla.; grandchildren, Megan, Courtney, Chaunte and Miranda; 5 great- grandchildren and a sister, Carol Vickroy, Moline.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Jo Ann DePover.
