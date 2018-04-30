Donald Whitehall

June 18, 1935 - April 28, 2018
ALEDO, Ill. - Donald L. Whitehall, 82, of Aledo, Ill., died Saturday, April 28, 2018, at Genesis Senior Living Center in Aledo.
Services are 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial is in the Aledo Cemetery, where Military Services will be conducted. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of services at Fippinger's where memorials may be left to the Mercer County Sheriff's Department Auxiliary or Mercer County Animal Shelter. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
He was born June 18, 1935, in Keithsburg to Lewis and Gladys Hood Whitehall. He attended the Mercer County schools and married Colleen E. West May 5, 1956, in Hamlet. She died in 2001. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, serving with the 98th Bomb Wing from 1954 to 1962.
Don was employed at KI Willis and later by Evans Manufacturing, retiring in 1998.
He enjoyed tinkering with electronics, photography, riding his motorcycle and had a love for flying.
Survivors include 3 sons: Dwight (Ruth Ann) Whitehall; Bruce (Kim) Whitehall, all of Aledo, Ill.; Brian Whitehall of Galesburg, Ill.; a son-in-law: Joe Vaughn of Aledo, Ill.; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; one sister: Martha King of Aledo; one brother-in-law: Kenny Osborn of Bettendorf, Iowa; several nieces and nephews.
His parents; wife; one daughter: Robin; one brother: James and two sisters: Dora and Cindy preceded him in death.