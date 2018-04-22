Donna Haggerty

January 14, 1931-April 19, 2018
BETTENDORF - Donna E. Haggerty, 87, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, April 19, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus in Davenport.
A memorial gathering to celebrate her life will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 26, 2018, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Sinnett Chapel Cemetery in Cuba, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the Quad-City Animal Welfare Center in Milan, Illinois.
Donna was born January 14, 1931, in Lewistown, Illinois, the daughter of Daniel F. and Emma E. (Bennett) Wheeler. She was united in marriage to Donald L. Haggerty on September 16, 1949, in Macomb, Illinois.
Donna was retired from the Pleasant Valley Community School District, where she had enjoyed working in the school cafeteria. She had enjoyed flower gardening and the company of her cats. She cooked homemade pies and loved the time spent with the family.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Donald; her sons, Don (April) Haggerty of Seymour, Indiana, Dan (Bev) Haggerty of Cuba, Illinois, David Haggerty of DeWitt, Iowa, and Doug Haggerty of Davenport, Iowa; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and her brothers and sisters-in-law, Wayne and Lucinda “Cindy” Wheeler and Walter and Margaret Wheeler, all of Canton, Illinois.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Diane Reick in 2005; and her sister, Nadine Childers.
