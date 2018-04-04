October 15, 1946-April 2, 2018
BETTENDORF — Donna Kay Beitz, 71, a resident of Bettendorf, died on Monday, April 2, 2018, at her home following an extended illness.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 6, 2018, at Bettendorf Christian Church, where she was a member. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice or the Genesis Center for Breast Health. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.
She was born in Iowa City on October 15, 1946, the daughter of Lawrence and Verna (McCalley) McGavish. On January 29, 1966, Donna was united in marriage to Craig Beitz in Marion, Iowa.
She was employed in environmental services for Genesis Medical Center-West Central Park, Davenport, for 10 years, retiring several years ago. In earlier years, she graduated from beauty school and worked as a hairdresser until dedicating herself to the most important work of all … being a devoted and loving wife, mom and grandma to her beloved family.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Craig; her daughters, Angela Brownson of Bettendorf, Amy (Kraig) Hartz of LeClaire, and Sarah (Evan) Keibler of Bellevue, Washington; her grandchildren, Megan and Ethan Brownson, Emma, Maya and Max Hartz and Walter, Wesley and Elaina Kiebler; and her sister, Betty (Charles) Roemig of Omaha, Nebraska.
Donna was preceded in death by her sister, Beverly Henny; her brother, Gary McGavish; and her parents.
