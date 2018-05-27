Donna Kroeger

July 9, 1932 - May 24, 2018
ALBANY, Ill. - Donna Mae Kroeger, 85, of Albany, Ill., passed away Thursday, May 24, 2018, at Mercy Living Center – South, Clinton, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., 6601 38th Ave., Moline. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, 2018, also at the funeral home. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to her family for a bench to be placed in Donna and William's memory at the Catfish Place where they camped for many years.
Donna was born on July 9, 1932, in Moline, Ill., the daughter of Raymond and Margaret E. DePauw Hugart. She married William R. Kroeger on April 30, 1949, in Moline; he preceded her in death on January 28, 1998. Donna worked as a meat wrapper for the former Geifman's in the Quad-Cities for 22 years. She was a former Redhatter and former member of Friends for Charity. She enjoyed the outdoors, including fishing and boating on the Mississippi River as well as camping at Catfish Place in Arbela, Mo., for 39 years.
Survivors include her children, Ken (Jan) Kroeger, Grand Ledge, Mich., Sue (Don) Gienapp, Albany, Ill., Patti (Marty) Lewis, Albany, Ill.; and Nikki (Dan) Seabloom, Orion, Ill.; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William; daughter, Vicki Gray, and her parents.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.