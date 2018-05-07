Donna Nolte

February 23, 1932-May 4, 2018
DURANT, Iowa - Donna Marie Nolte, 86, of Durant, passed away on Friday, May 4, 2018, at the Wilton Retirement Community.
Donna was born in Rural Wilton on February 23, 1932, the daughter of Harold and Ruth (Gauthier) Covell.
Donna graduated from Wilton High School, then received her teaching certificate from the Iowa Teaching College in Cedar Falls. She later graduated from Marycrest in Davenport with her Bachelors Degree in Elementary Education.
She taught at Durant and Wilton Elementary Schools for 34 years, retiring in 1996.
Donna married John C. Nolte on December 28, 1952, in Wilton. He preceded her in death on July 4, 1999.
Donna was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Wilton, Purity Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, Wilton, Past Matrons Club, Grace Noll Crowell Book Club in Wilton, Durant Lioness Club and Investment Club. She enjoyed reading and playing Dominoes. Above all, she loved her family and enjoyed watching her grandchildren's activities and events.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at the Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 10, 2018, at the First Presbyterian Church in Wilton.
Interment will be at the Oakdale Cemetery.
She is survived and lovingly remember by her sons: David (Becky) Nolte of Durant and Doug (Carri) Nolte of Wilton, 4 grandchildren: Kathleen (Mike) Rouse of Norwalk Iowa, Jacob Nolte of Ames, Mason and Cade Nolte of Wilton, her great-grandchildren: Elise and Caitlyn Rouse, and her sister, Doris Guy of Wilton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her sister Ethelyn Morrison.
A memorial has been established in her memory.