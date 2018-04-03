October 6, 1927-April 1, 2018
MUSCATINE — Doris I. Onken, 90, of Muscatine, passed away on Sunday, April 1, 2018, at Sunnybrook of Muscatine.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Honorary bearers will be Josh Onken, Sarah Marston, Jacob Dunham, Marco Dunham, Neil Wurzer, Danielle Scott, Michelle Richard, Allison Holloway, Angela Onduto, and Brad Saddoris. Burial will take place in Drury-Reynolds Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9 until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Doris was born on October 6, 1927, in Muscatine, the daughter of Clyde William and Louise Oliver Lucas. She married Franklin "Gene" Onken on December 18, 1949, in Muscatine. He preceded her in death on January 12, 2010.
She worked as a registered nurse. She was a member of the Ladies Aid in Eliza, Illinois, and was a lifelong member of TOPS. She loved birds and her flower beds.
Those left to honor her memory include three sons, Michael Onken of Muscatine, Robert Onken and wife, Cheryl, of Wilton, and William Onken and wife, Mona, of Illinois City; three daughters, Patricia Wurzer and husband, Gary, of Aurora, Illinois, Anita Nugent of Muscatine, and Amy Saddoris and husband, Glen, of Joy, Illinois; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one sister, Sandy Warner of Thornton, Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; eight siblings, Cecil, Clyde, Walt, Laura, Oci, Bea, Esther and Mary.