January 5, 1929-April 23, 2018
MILAN — Doris I. Wilkins, 89, of Milan, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 23, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center in Moline. Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, April 27, 2018, at the Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until noon at the mortuary.
Her final resting place will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family
Doris was born January 5, 1929, in East Peoria, Illinois, the loving daughter of Lyell and Thelma (Noll) Walker. She was united in marriage to William C. Wilkins Jr., on January 20, 1946, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on February 19, 1989.
She had been employed as a cashier by the Rock Island National Commissary prior to her retirement. She greatly enjoyed bingo, reading and crocheting in her spare time.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Marcia Waldron, Milan, Barbara (Richard) Voss, Coal Valley, Dennis (Kate) Wilkins, Oceanside, California; eight grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Larry Walker, Jacksonville, Florida; and sisters, Lenora Ahrens, Omaha, Nebraska, and Gloria Cunningham, Milan. In addition to her parents, husband and son, William, III, Doris will be greeted in heaven by her siblings, Ida Mae Schroeder, Betty Buchanan; brothers, Robert, Melvin and Howard Walker; and a son-in-law, Richard Waldron.