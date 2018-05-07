Dorothy Bernauer

July 2, 1925-May 4, 2018
ELDRIDGE - Dorothy I. Bernauer, 92, of Eldridge and formerly of Davenport, passed away Friday, May 4, 2018, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery in Davenport. Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice.
Dorothy was born July 2, 1925, at home in Kewanee, Illinois, the daughter of Jessie James and Myrtle (Talbot) Huffman. She was united in marriage to Duane Dean in Missouri in 1942. She later was united in marriage to Wayne Bernauer in Dixon, Iowa, in 1964. He preceded her in death in 1991.
Dorothy had co-owned and operated Wayne Bernauer Plumbing & Heating in Los Angeles until 1986. She was a member of the Independent Order of Foresters and had enjoyed sewing and reading.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughters, Delight (Fred) Tabesh of Lake Elsinore, California, and Debby (Charles) Powell of Chandler, Texas; her sons, Dennis (Judy) Dean of Eldridge and David (Lisa) Dean of Maquoketa; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her daughter, Diana Carter; her sisters, Barbara, Hazel, Frances and Beverly; and her brothers, Donald & Tommy.
