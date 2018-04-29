Dorothy Carpentier

March 11, 1920 - April 27, 2018
SILVIS -- Dorothy E. Carpentier, 98, of Silvis, Illinois, formerly of East Moline, died Friday, April 27, 2018, in New Perspective Senior Living, Silvis.
Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Moline, and private burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Children's Therapy Center or Arrowhead Ranch.
The former Dorothy Elizabeth Hunter was born March 11, 1920, in East Moline, to Asbury and Rebecca (Little) Hunter. She married Judge Joseph G. Carpentier on June 4, 1940, in East Moline. He died on April 16, 2001.
She was a lifetime member of the Trinity Hospital Auxiliary, In His Name Circle of King's Daughters and Sons, Short hills Country Club, and American Legion Auxiliary, Post #227. She had been a cashier at both the Strand and Majestic theaters in East Moline.
Dorothy is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Cruse of East Moline; two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael J. and Barbara Carpentier of Zionsville, Indiana, and Timothy J. and Lisa Carpentier of East Moline; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son-in-law, Gerry Cruse; a daughter-in-law, Carol Carpentier; eight brothers and two sisters.
Condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.