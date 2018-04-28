March 8, 1927 — April 25, 2018
BETTENDORF — Dorothy Frandsen Schwartz, 91, of Bettendorf, died Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street, Davenport, after an extended illness.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 30, 2018, at St. John's United Methodist Church in Davenport. Private burial to follow at Walcott Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:30-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 29, at Halligan- McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Dorothy was born March 8, 1927, in Davenport to Hugo L. and Lillie (Stoltenberg) Frandsen. Dorothy grew up in Davenport and graduated from Davenport High School. After high school she worked for the draft board in Davenport and also for a period of time in Chicago, before returning to the Quad-Cities and taking an administrative position at the new ALCOA plant in Riverdale. While working at Alcoa she met her future husband Edward, and they were united in marriage on May 16, 1953, in Clinton, Iowa.
Dorothy's life revolved around her family and her faith. She took a great interest in her children's education, activities and encouraged them to succeed. She loved music and was always so proud of her German heritage. She spoke often about hearing German at home, growing up. Her mother's family were lifelong farmers and she maintained a love and pride for the farming industry. Dorothy was a lifelong member of St John's United Methodist Church. Dorothy truly believed in the sanctity of life and was an avid supporter and legislative worker for Right to Life. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Edward, parents, Hugo and Lillie Frandsen and brother, Edward H. Frandsen.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Robert, Davenport, daughter, Luann Schwartz Stemlar, Bettendorf and a granddaughter Elizabeth Stemlar, Bettendorf.
Online condolences may be made by viewing Dorothy's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.