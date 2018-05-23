January 29, 1922-May 16, 2018
DENVER, Colo. — Dorothy H. Stoker, 96, a resident of Denver, Colorado, and a former resident of Davenport, died Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at Porter Hospice, Littleton, Colorado.
Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am. Friday, May 25, 2018, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 916 E. Rusholme St., Davenport. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends Friday in the Gathering Space at the church from 9:30 a.m. until service time.
Dorothy Helen Zimmer was born January 29, 1922, in Rock Island, a daughter of Milton J. and Ursula Grace (Goode) Zimmer. After graduating from Rock Island High School, she attended Marycrest College and then received a B.S. in pharmacy from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science in 1946. She was a pioneer for women in science. As a member of the first class at Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science to include women, she graduated first in her class, winning numerous honors. After working briefly for a hospital in Philadelphia, she returned to Rock Island, where she worked for 10 years with her father in his pharmacy, Highland Drug in Moline.
She married George S. Stoker in 1956 at St. Mary's Church, Rock Island. They resided in Davenport and were married for 42 years. He preceded her in death November 24, 1998.
Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. She enjoyed playing bridge, studying the stock market, traveling and keeping up with her many family members. She was a member of the Catholic Service Board for 29 years in Davenport and also a generous volunteer for Junior League.
Memorials can be made to St. Paul the Apostle Church, Davenport, or Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Denver.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Julie (David) Ransom, San Francisco; Sally Stoker, Denver; Jeffrey (Leslie) Stoker, New York City; Michael (Linda) Stoker, Minneapolis; and Kathryn (Mike) Worford, Denver; her grandchildren, Elsa (Chris), Emily (Kenny), Daniel (Emily), Nicholas (Genna), Gregory, Andrew, Annie, Hannah and Molly; her great-grandchildren, Tyler, Mather, Ryan, Cora, Stella and Dashiell; a sister, Jeanne Price, Boulder, Colorado; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George; a son, Richard Stoker; her parents; and her siblings, Peg Urie, Pauline Forgy and John Zimmer.
If you'd like to send a condolence message or share a memory of Dorothy with the family, please visit Dorothy's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.