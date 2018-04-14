May 25, 1926-April 12, 2018
STOCKTON, Iowa — Dorothy Ione Seligman, 91, of Stockton, Iowa, passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018, at her home.
Dorothy was born in Davenport on May 25, 1926, to William and Florence (Jacobs) Dunsworth.
She graduated from Davenport High School in 1945. Dorothy married Harry A. Seligman on May 7, 1949, in Davenport. He preceded her in death on February 18, 2015.
She worked at Service Tool and Gauge for 25 years, retiring in 1998.
She was a former member of the Stockton Fire Department Auxiliary. She enjoyed flowers, cooking and sewing. Above all, she loved her grandchildren and spending time with them.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Durant Cemetery.
Dorothy is survived by her sons, Terry and his wife Diane of Hamel, Minnesota, Scott of Durant, and Dr. Jay and his wife Shirley of Boone, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her sister, Sally Mechem of Bettendorf; and brothers, William and Ira (Dolly) Dunsworth of Davenport and Richard Dunsworth of Long Grove.
She was preceded in death by her husband; an infant son, Ira; and her sister, Janice Peiffer.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Durant Ambulance in her memory.
