February 1, 1924-January 11, 2018
GLEN CARBON, Ill. — Dorothy Jean Workman, 93, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, formerly of Moline, died January 11, 2018, at her home with family by her side.
Cremation rites were accorded. A celebration for the life of Dorothy will be held Saturday, April 14, from 9 until 11 a.m., with a service at 11 a.m., at Riverside United Methodist Church, 712 16th St., Moline.
Memorials may be made to Riverside United Methodist Church, 712 16th St., Moline, or Youth Hope (formerly Christian Friendliness), 3928 12th Ave., Moline, IL 61265.
Dorothy Nelson was born in Moline on February 1, 1924, to Oscar and Clara (Bartels) Nelson. She graduated from Moline High School. Prior to her marriage of 68 years, she worked at Moline Tool Company. She married H. Burdette “Bud” Workman on September 10, 1949, at Gordon Memorial Congregational Church in Moline, where she taught Sunday school for many years. Dorothy was involved in volunteer work with the Girl Scouts, and delivery service with Meals on Wheels, and was awarded Life Membership in the Illinois PTA. She was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church (formerly First United Methodist Church) in Moline, and belonged to the Rock Island County Historical Society and the Glen Carbon Senior Center. In her free time, you could often find her at a card table in a game of bridge, working a difficult jigsaw or crossword puzzle, or sewing a quilt for a new grandchild.
In addition to her husband, Bud, survivors include her children, Julie (Jeff) Jenkins of Trumbull, Connecticut, Kathy (John) Nehrt of Troy, Illinois, and David (Sheri) Workman of Westborough, Massachusetts; her grandchildren, Ellen (Vivi) Jenkins, Braden (Stephanie) Jenkins, Timothy (Melissa) Nehrt, Andrew (Jodie) Nehrt, Rebecca (David) Nehrt-Flores and Kendra Workman; her eight great-grandchildren, Claire, Elliott, Ivy and Henry Nehrt, Juniper and Graham Nehrt-Flores, Quinn Jenkins, and Moa Jenkins-Forny; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Lorene Lyons, Edris LaDage and Shirley Wilder; and a brother, Vernon Nelson.
