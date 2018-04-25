DAVENPORT — Dorothy R. Raley, 85, of Davenport, passed away on Friday, April 20, 2018 at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, April 28, 2018, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 27, 2018, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the mortuary. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to the family.
