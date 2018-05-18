June 21, 1946-May 16, 2018
SILVIS — Dr. Benjamin Z. Shnurman, D.O., 71, entered peacefully into heaven on Wednesday May 16, 2018, surrounded by his wife, children and brother, at his home in Silvis.
Dr. Shnurman was born on June 21, 1946, in Bevensen, Germany, to Meyer and Frances (Chojka) Shnurman who were both Holocaust survivors. His parents immigrated to the United States when Dr. Ben was a young boy and set down roots in Des Moines.
He graduated from Des Moines Tech High School, Class of 1964, and soon met and married his love, Sandra Lee Phillips, on October 21, 1967, and later began their family.
Dr. Shnurman was a loyal patriot and was proud to have the opportunity to serve his country in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1969 until his honorable discharge in 1978.
Dr. Shnurman attended Drake University, in Des Moines, graduating with a bachelor of arts in 1975. He later earned his medical degree from the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences, also in Des Moines, in 1984. Over the next 30 years, he would serve communities first working in Iowa, and then in both Pennsylvania and Illinois. Dr. Ben was loved by his patients, respected and admired by his colleagues, and was passionate about what he did. He served his community until his retirement in 2016.
Dr. Ben enjoyed bicycling, fishing, reading, traveling, antiquing, attending and participating in classic car show, and especially enjoyed everything golf related. His passion for golf led him to an opportunity to serve as a medical director and volunteer, for the PGA tour stop at TPC Deere Run, home of the John Deere Golf Classic, for 25 years. He looked forward to it each year and was proud to be part of the staff.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sandy Shnurman of Silvis; his children, daughter, Robbin (Matthew) Galdeano of Omaha, Nebraska, and son, Scott Shnurman of Phoenix, Arizona; his brother, Jacob Shnurman of Des Moine; and sister-in-law, Charlotte Shnurman of Bevington, Iowa, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Harry Shnurman.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with memorial services directly following at 11:30 a.m. Saturday May 19, 2018, at First Baptist Church of Silvis. He will be laid to rest on Monday May 21, 2018, at noon at Glendale Cemetery (Veterans section) in Des Moines with full military burial rites. Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., in East Moline is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorials be given to the Meyer & Frances Shnurman Holocaust Visual Arts Contest Scholarship Fund in care of Jewish Federation of the Quad-Cities.
This obituary may be viewed, and condolences sent to the family online at: www.vanhoe.com