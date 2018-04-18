Dr. Carol Gleich

KEWANEE, Ill. — Dr. Carol S. Gleich, 83, passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
She was born in 1935, the daughter of Carl and Edna (Krause) Gleich. She graduated from Wethersfield High School in 1952 and was inducted into the Wethersfield Wall of Fame in 2010. She received her bachelor of arts, master's degree and her Ph.D. from the University of Iowa where she was honored in 2010 as a major foundation contributor.
Dr. Gleich was the director of clinical laboratory science and professor at the University of Iowa before joining the U.S. Public Health Service in 1977. There she served as Director of the National Area Health Education Centers Program; she served as Executive Secretary of the Graduate Medical Education Program and was the Director of the Geriatric Education Centers Program. Dr. Gleich was the Project Officer to the Gore-Chernomyrdin U.S.ussia Health Committee and for over 10 years served as U.S. Project Officer with the Egyptian Ministry. She published extensively, was the Chief Delegate at and made numerous presentations to International Congresses. Her life's work impacted thousands of health professions in the U.S. and around the world. Dr. Gleich traveled extensively with a special love of Egypt, Europe and the far East. She retired to Moline in 2005.
She was preceded in death by her soul mate and long-time companion, Juan Jimenez, and step-brothers and step-sisters. She is survived by caregivers, Stephanie and Jim Godke; a step-brother, Dan (Michelle) Blust of Longwood, Florida; step-nieces and nephews; Godke, Holtschult and Krause cousins; as well as friends around the United States and the world.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 20, at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee. Rev. David Lorenzen will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Kewanee. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Trinity Health Foundation in Moline or to St. Peter's Evangelical Church UCC.
