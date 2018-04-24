August 16, 1932-April 22, 2018
BETTENDORF — Edith “Edee” L. Olsen, 85, of Bettendorf, passed away gently Sunday, April 22, 2018 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Her funeral service will be held at noon Thursday, April 26, 2018, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home. A family burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery Davenport. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospitals.
Edee was born August 16, 1932, in Dakota City, Iowa, the eldest daughter of Frederick and Leona (Crumbaker) McFarland. She was united in marriage to Lowell “Olie” Olsen on August 9, 1953, in Humboldt, Iowa. She had been a secretary prior to embracing her role as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. After Olie's retirement from Alcoa, she was proud of receiving her realtor's license alongside her husband.
She was dedicated to her family and spent her time in Washington Elementary School's PTA, holding positions throughout those years. She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Davenport, having been active in the Women's Circle. Her faith was abundant, and she passed that on to her family and friends.
She cherished the Isabel Blooms throughout her home, her love of reading and enjoyed collecting birds, especially cardinals. She celebrated her life with family, dark chocolate and a fine red wine.
Those left to treasure her memory include her husband of 64 years, Lowell; her children, Terry (Jackie) Olsen of Bettendorf, Doug Olsen of Davenport, Cynthia Bostic of Davenport and Melinda (Jake) Crossley of Littleton, Colorado; five grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; her sisters, Gayle Gregersen of Swea City, Iowa, and Norma Jean (Gary) Block of Humboldt; her brother-in-law, Keel Zinnel of Humboldt; and her sister-in-law, Claire McFarland.
Edee was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Marlene Zinnel and Kathleen Irvin; and her brothers, Richard McFarland and Donald (Shirley) McFarland.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Edee's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.