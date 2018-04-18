April 2, 1923-April 16, 2018
LOWDEN, Iowa — Edna P. Hartwig, 95, of Lowden, Iowa, passed away April 16, 2018, at Grand Haven Retirement Home, Eldridge.
Visitation and a funeral service will be he held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowden on Saturday morning, April 21. Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. with the service to follow. Burial will be at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Lowden.
Edna was born on April 2, 1923, to William and Bertha (Siemsen) Heick. She graduated from Bennett High School and AIC Business College in Davenport.
She was united in marriage to Edwin Hartwig on Nov. 22, 1945, and they farmed together in the Lowden-Bennett area for 35 years and then moved to Lowden.
Edna was a member and was the church secretary for 22 years of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowden. She was also a member of the Amvets Auxiliary, Lowden Senior Citizens, and taught Sunday School and Bible class for many years.
Playing cards was something she loved. She also enjoyed reading, quilting, crocheting, traveling and cooking.
Edna enjoyed the activities while she was at Grand Haven, and the family would like to thank the wonderful staff who cared for her.
She is survived by children, Nadine (Tom) Schwarz, Eldridge, Keith (Deb) Hartwig, Bennett, Kevin (Pam) Hartwig, Bennett; son-in-law, Mark (Kippy) Breeden, Geneseo; and special niece, Julie (Dave) Scott, Davenport.
Grandchildren include Kerry Burmeister, Chris Burmeister, Jennifer Kress, Heather Lopes, Chad Burmeister, Tonya Wiese and Greg Burmeister; step grandchildren, Matt and Mike Schwarz; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin, on July 19, 1998; daughter, Karis Breeden; great-grandso,n Cael Burmeister; sisters, Clara Hein and Eloise Shontz; brother, Harold Heick; and brother-in-law, Clarence Hartwig, and each of their spouses.
