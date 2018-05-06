May 8, 1925-May 1, 2018
PLACENTIA, Calif. - Edwin A. McIntosh of Placentia, Calif., passed away Tuesday, May 1. He was 92 years old.
Edwin was born May 8, 1925, in Davenport, Iowa. As a child, Edwin was a top magazine salesman during the Great Depression whereby he made enough money to help his family pay rent and get by during those tough economic times. He was once selected the “Saturday Evening Post” salesman of the year. Edwin was also an outstanding wrestler at Davenport High School. When WW II broke out, Edwin joined the Army and served as a rifleman in the 29th Infantry Division. He fought in the battle of “Julich” in Germany during what was known as the November Offensive coinciding with the Battle of the Bulge. There, Edwin was wounded and many of his comrades were killed. Edwin was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his actions in combat and was additionally promoted to Sergeant.
After the war ended, Edwin was assigned to occupation duty in Berlin for 1 year. While in Berlin, Edwin was integral in developing school programs for off-duty soldiers wanting to further their education and prepare for civilian life. He was then discharged from the Army and went back to Iowa where he attended and graduated from the University of Iowa with his Bachelor's Degree. While student teaching at Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois, he met his wife to be, Edys E. McIntosh (formerly Edys Morrow). Edwin and Edys were married for 65 years. They moved to California and both became teachers within the Fullerton School District. Edwin and Edys as well attended Whittier College together where both received their Master's Degree in Education.
Edwin is survived by his wife Edys, his son Chris, daughter in law Brigitte, and their 3 grandchildren: Christine, Ryan, and Catherine.