Edwin Young

May 10, 2018

SILVIS - Edwin E. (Uncle Bud) Young, 80, of Silvis, passed away on May 10, 2018.

Per his wishes, there will be no services or visitation. Burial will be held at National Cemetery.

Edwin retired from Oscar Meyer after over 30 years of service, later working at Metro Link Transportation for nine years.

He is survived by several loving nieces, nephews, step-children, step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

For full obituary and express condolences please visit www.rungemortuary.com.

