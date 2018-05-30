Elaine Froumis

1932- May 28, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services for Elaine H. Froumis, 85, of Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 1, 2018, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2930 31st Ave. Rock Island. Visitation is at the church Friday from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial is at Davenport Memorial Park. Weerts Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the St. George Greek Orthodox Church.
Mrs. Froumis passed away unexpectedly on Monday May 28, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
She was born in 1932 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of John and Efrosini Nickolas. She worked as a saleswoman at Sears, Roebuck at NorthPark Mall, Davenport, and was known as the Greek Lady. After retirement she enjoyed dog-sitting.
Elaine enjoyed her friends, family and the St. George Philoptochos Society and church.
Survivors include her daughter, Penny (Bill) McGimpsey; her son, Nick Page; sister, Mary Ameen; two nieces, Laurice (Greg) Buck and Christine (George) Simon; a nephew, Peter (Laura) Ameen; and several great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Carrie Nickolas.
Online condolences may be made to Elaine's family by visiting her obituary at www.WeertsFH.com.