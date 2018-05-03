June 5, 1930-April 30, 2018
KENOSHA — Eleanor M. Blomberg, 87, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Monday, April 30, 2018, at her residence.
She was born on June 5, 1930, to the late William and Hilda E. (Weiss) Collitz in Muscatine, Iowa. Eleanor received her BA Degree from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, in 1957. She then received her MA Degree from Marycrest University in Davenport, Iowa, in 1976.
On August 17, 1952, she married John W. Blomberg at Zion Lutheran Church in Muscatine, Iowa. He preceded her in death on November 25, 1993.
Eleanor home tutored ill children for the Rock Island schools for many years. For 10 years, she taught reading impaired children at Matherville Grade School in the Sherrard (Illinois) School District, retiring in 1988.
Eleanor enjoyed cooking, baking, reading and sewing quilts for the Lutheran World Relief.
Eleanor is a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.
Eleanor is survived by her sons, Craig (Frances) Blomberg of Centennial, CO and Robert (Joanne) Blomberg of Kenosha; her grandchildren, Beth (Jonathan) Little of Billingshurst, England, and Rachel Blomberg of Philadelphia; and a great-grandson, Joshua Little.
She is preceded in death by a brother in infancy.
A Celebration of Life for Eleanor will be held on Saturday, May 5, at 3:30 p.m. at St. Catherine's Commons Great Room (3524 7th Ave.). Visitation will be held on Saturday from 2:30 p.m. until the time of service.
The family would like to thank Amazing Grace Home Healthcare and Hospice Alliance for their loving and compassionate care given to Eleanor.