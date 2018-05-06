Elizabeth Magee

September 11, 1922-May 4, 2018
ORION, Ill. - Elizabeth S. “Betty” Magee, 95 of Orion, died Friday, May 4, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.
Funeral services will be noon on Friday, May 11, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Burial is at Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge. Memorials may be made to the R. Decker Magee Scholarship at Rock Island High School (checks should be made payable to R.I.H.S.).
Elizabeth Sherrard was born Sept. 11, 1922, in Rock Island, a daughter of Dr. Benjamin H. and Helen L. Williams Sherrard. She married Harber H. Hall on June 15, 1944. She married Curtis L. Johnson on Dec. 18, 1951. He died July 21, 1957. Betty later married Robert M. Magee on Sept. 21, 1963. He preceded her in death on Jan. 30, 1988.
She graduated from Rock Island High School in 1940, was a member of the National Honor Society and served on the reunion committee for each of her class reunions. She was honored as a Rock Island High School Distinguished Alumnus in 2005. Betty attended Augustana College and was a member of the Phi Rho Sorority.
Betty was an over 60-year member of Broadway Presbyterian Church, Rock Island, was an ordained Deacon and Elder, had served as Clerk of the Session, treasurer of the Presbyterian Women/Presbytery of the Great Rivers and was awarded an Honorary Life Membership in the Presbyterian Women.
Since 1959, Betty was a member of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, serving in numerous capacities with the Fort Armstrong and Mary Little Deere – Fort Armstrong Chapters both locally and statewide. She was elected state Vice-Regent in 2000 and was made a life member of the State Vice Regents Club. She was an over 50-year member of Chapter GQ of the P.E.O. Sisterhood and a charter member of the Agnes Hirst Circle of the International Order of King's Daughters and Sons. Betty had served on the board of trustees of Friendship Manor and the Niabi Zoological Society board of directors. She was also a member of the Quad City Symphony Guild, Rock Island County Historical Society, Junior Auxiliary of the Rock Island Visiting Nurses Association and was named queen of their 1944 Mardi Gras Ball. She was a member of the Senior Board of the Rock Island Visiting Nurses Association, Tri-City Garden Club, The Mississippi Valley Embroiders' Club, had been a Cub Scout Den Mother, Red Cross assistant at Earl H. Hanson Elementary School, Rock Island and was listed in Marquis' Who's Who in American Women, beginning in 1998.
Survivors include her children, John S. (Julie) Hall, Peter H. Johnson (Mary Jo Weber) and Julie J. (Lee) Kimball, all of Orion; grandchildren, Jennifer (Chris) Edwards, Coal Valley, Matthew (Michele) Johnson, Portland, Ore., Rebecca Johnson, Durham, N.C., Aaron (Micyla) Kimball, Bettendorf, and Holly Kimball, Galesburg; great-grandchildren, Emily and Abigail Edwards, Coal Valley, Maxwell Johnson, Portland, and Quinn Kimball, Bettendorf; nieces, Jodie (Paul) Veenstra, and Louise (Craig) Ripley; nephews, David Sherrard, D.D.S, and Keith and Ernest Magee; and great niece and nephew, Jessica and Nicholas Veenstra.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Curtis Johnson and Robert Magee; son, Robert Decker Magee; brother, Benjamin G. Sherrard, D.D.S.; and her niece, Susan Pignone.
