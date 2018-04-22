Elzie Dover

December 30, 1925-April 19, 2018
DAVENPORT - Elzie Gertrude Carey Dover, 92, of Davenport, Iowa, and formerly of Arab, Alabama, passed peacefully, surrounded by family on Thursday April 19, 2018, at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Davenport.
The visitation will be at 11 a.m. followed by the funeral at noon on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the Runge Mortuary in Davenport. Burial will be at the Military Cemetery of the Rock Island Arsenal, Rock Island, Ill. Services will be officiated by Kevin Carey and David Gannett. Pallbearers are Brent Sprague, Isaac Gannett, Jordan Sprague, Sage Martin, Luke Nielsen, and Kevin Carey. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Mrs. Dover was born December 30, 1925, in Winston County, Alabama, to George E. Carey and Georgia E. Hyde Carey. She was married to Harold L. Dover on March 16, 1946, in Guntersville, Ala. Mrs. Dover retired as a master seamstress from Davenshire Clothier, Davenport, Iowa, in 1987.
She is survived by two daughters: Tewanta Dover Lopez of Davenport, and Renee Dover of Arab, Ala.; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; four brothers: Glennell Carey, Olis Carey, Kenneth Carey and Gene Carey; and one sister: Hiaweeze Graves.
She was preceded in death by two brothers: George Herbert Carey and Sinewy Carey; and one sister: Marie Norman.