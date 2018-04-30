Emil Van De Walle

April 26, 1923 - April 28, 2018
BURLINGTON, Iowa -- Emil R. Van De Walle, 95, of Burlington, formerly of Port Byron and Moline, Ill., died Saturday, April 28, 2018, at the Great River Klein Center, West Burlington, Iowa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 3, 2018, at St. John's Church, Rapids City, Ill. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, with a Rosary prayed at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Church, Divine Mercy Parish, Burlington, or Great River Hospice of Burlington.
Mr. Van De Walle was born April 26, 1923, in Hillsdale, Illinois, the son of Rene and Zulma Van De Walle. He married Elsie Verhaeghe April 22, 1950. She preceded him in death in 1965. He then married Phyllis Ullman in 1971. She passed away February 2003.
Emil's faith and family were an important part of him. “Big Papa” taught his great-grandchildren to have fun and laugh. He was a lifelong farmer and loved the land. He enjoyed woodworking and could fix anything. Emil loved people and his sense of humor had a special way to make people laugh and enjoy life.
Survivors include two daughters, Eileen (Dick) Kipp, Burlington, Iowa, Ellen Edwards, Fort Collins, Colo.; son, Eugene Van De Walle, Fulton, Mo.; stepsons, Mike Ullman, Los Altos, Calif., Joseph Ullman (Melodie), Mesa, Ariz.; stepdaughter, Connie Suchodolski (Peter), Tuscon, Ariz.; 9 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. He was also very close to his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Camiel, and sisters, Bertha Verhaeghe and Margaret Van Landuit.
