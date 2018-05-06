Eula Petersen

March 9, 1925-May 4, 2018
MOLINE - Eula “Jean” Petersen, 93, of Moline, passed away Friday May 4, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 2106 7th Ave., Rock Island, with visitation 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to services Tuesday.
Burial will be in National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House or Alzheimer's Association- Greater Iowa Chapter.
Eula Jean Boyles was born March 9, 1925, in Hamlet, Ill., a daughter of Leland and Mabel Minteer Boyles. She married Donald F. Petersen on December 16, 1944, in San Diego, Calif. He preceded her in death on February 25, 2014.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. In earlier years, she was a beautician.
Jean was a member of First Evangelical Free Church, Moline, and the Rock Island Women's Club. She and Donald were charter members of Mill Creek Country Club (Pinnacle), Milan. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, and was an avid Bridge player. Other interests included ceramics and crocheting Surviving are her son, Gary L. Petersen, Moline; grandson, Randy (Sandy) Petersen, Normal, Ill.; granddaughters, Amy (Jim) Sandberg, Land Carbon, Ill., and Ashley (Bryant Torkelson) Petersen, Plymouth, Minn.; five great-grandchildren, Abby, Kayla, Ben, Emily and Ethan; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four sisters; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Duane and Kathleen Petersen.
