Eunice McGuire

Feb. 24, 1937 — April 28, 2018
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Eunice M. McGuire, 81, passed away Saturday, April 28, 2018, at home with her husband by her side.
Born Feb. 24, 1937 in Bluffton, Iowa, daughter of Raymond and Helen (O'Brien) Carolan. She grew up in Rock Island, and married her high school sweetheart, Vincent E. McGuire, on August 30, 1958. They moved to Rockford in 1963, raised seven children, and enjoyed many wonderful trips in the U.S. and abroad with fabulous friends and family.
Eunice was a hospice volunteer for many years and also volunteered at The March of Dimes, American Heart Association, chairman of the Loves Park Fire and Police Ball and city-wide chairman for Pro-Life Foundation in 1978.
She enjoyed playing bridge with many groups, family gatherings and playing cards. She was an active member of St. Bridget Church. Any time she was asked to help, she was quick to be the first to volunteer.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Vincent E. McGuire; daughter, Kelly (Jeff) Sheik; sons, Shawn (Lori), Patrick (Theresa), Timothy (Stephanie), Daniel (Connie), Conor (Tania) and Michael; 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Raymond Carolan; sisters, Rosalyn (Keith) Bell, Ruth Orwitz, Mary Ellen (Richard) Kuhlman and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; brother, Charles Carolan; two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 3, 2018, at St. Bridget Catholic Church. Cremation to follow funeral Mass. Visitation will be held from 4:30 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, and also from 10 – 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boylan Educational Fund, 4000 Saint Francis Drive, Rockford, IL 61103-1699. To express condolences online, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com.