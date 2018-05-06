Evelyn Reynolds

June 18, 1934-May 3, 2018
BETTENDORF - Evelyn “Evie” Reynolds, 83, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, May 3, 2018, at her home in Bettendorf.
Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Muscatine Memorial Park in Muscatine, Iowa, following the services. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Evie was born June 18, 1934, in LeClaire, Iowa, the daughter of Emil W. and Elsie H. (Slaby) Seibel. She was united in marriage to Richard Reynolds on September 10, 1955, in Muscatine. He preceded her in death on December 21, 1983.
In her younger years, Evie worked for Craine Furniture and, Harry's Army Store in Davenport. She also was a waitress for a number of years. She played guitar, sang, and yodeled in a band called “The Montana Sweethearts." Evie loved her country music and the only station her radio knew was WLLR.
Those left to honor her memory include, which she called him, her wonderful son, Kevin Reynolds of Bettendorf; her sisters, Dorothy Housley of Shawnee, Kansas, Lois Connell of Davenport, Geraldine Schemel of Rockford, Illinois, Nancy Spragg of LeClaire and Betty Peckenschneider of Bettendorf; many nieces and nephews; and many grand-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her dear husband, Richard, Evelyn was preceded in death by her wonderful parents; her dear sister, Mary Park; her dear brother, Donald Seibel; and her step-brother Raymond Semmler.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Evelyn's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.