Everett Mattox

June 11, 1931-April 2, 2018
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Everett M. Mattox, 86, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on Monday, April 2, 2018, at his home in rural Maquoketa.
A celebration of Everett's life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Maquoketa.
Everett Monte Mattox was born on June 11, 1931, in Merna, Nebraska, to Everett Monte and Viola Pearl (Sells) Mattox Sr. He grew up in Broken Bow, Nebraska, and served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict earning an honorable discharge. He married LoVanna Schoenherr in 1954 in Broken Bow. To this union two children were born, Julie and Victor. Lovanna preceded him in death in 1961. He later married Wilma Drake in 1964 in Broken Bow, and they divorced after 25 years of marriage. To this union one child was born, Shawn.
Everett was a farmer and had managed Wyoming Ready Mix for several years. He most notably was known for operating Mattox Auction Service from 1956 until 2012, and feeding people through his Sand Prairie Farms business for many years.
Everett was a member of the Jackson County Farm Bureau, the Jackson County Pork Producers Association, and in 2014, he was chosen to go on the Quad-Cities Honor Flight. He was an accomplished carpenter, enjoyed coon hunting, and was a collector of crock and coffee pots. He truly loved what he did and believed that work was his hobby. He thoroughly enjoyed feeding people through his produce business.
Those left to honor his memory include his children, Julie (Don) Davis of Eldridge and Shawn (Chantelle) Mattox of Bozeman, Mont.; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother Steve Mattox of Callaway, Neb.; and sisters, Hazel Close of Boise, Idaho, and Judy (Ray) Lunkowitz of North Platte, Neb. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Lovanna; a son Victor; brothers Jack, Cecil and Lyle Mattox; and sisters, Mabel Ellingson and Ruby Plambeck.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, an Everett M. Mattox memorial fund has been established.
Online condolences may be left at www.carsonandson.com.