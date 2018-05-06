May 13, 1918-February 12, 2018
DAVENPORT - Faye M. White, age 99, of Davenport, passed away on February 12, 2018, at Crest Healthcare Center, Davenport.
Memorial services to celebrate her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 11, 2018, at First Presbyterian Church, 1702 Iowa Street, Davenport. The family will greet friends an hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church Library Fund, Vanderveer Park, or the Citizens to Preserve Blackhawk State Park Foundation.
Faye was born on May 13, 1918, in Coal Valley to Clyde and Anna Lees. After completing secretarial coursework at AIC business school, she moved to Ventura, California, to work for the War Department during W.W. II. When the war ended, she returned to the Quad-Cities and began working for the former Iowa-Illinois Gas and Electric Company, where she met her future husband. In October of 1949, Faye was united in marriage to Charles White in Coal Valley. He preceded her in death in December of 1973. She resumed working at Mid American Energy and later was a legal secretary with a Quad Cities law firm.
Faye was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday school, and served as an elder and deacon. She also was a girl scout leader for Troop #284 that met at the church, and was a member of the KU chapter of P.E.O.
Faye enjoyed hiking at Blackhawk State Park, nature, reading, and traveling abroad, especially to England and Sweden.
Faye is survived by a daughter, Priscilla (Mark) Hull of Bettendorf; grandsons, Eric Hull of Los Angeles, Calif., and Chad Hull of Iowa City.
In addition to her parents and husband, Faye was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Lees; and sister, Veryl Humphrey.
