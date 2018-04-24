August 6, 1926-April 20, 2018
DAVENPORT — Our beautiful Mom left this earth to be with her Lord on April 20, 2018. Fayetta M. Kahofer was a resident of Silver Cross Nursing Center at Friendship Manor in Rock Island. She was 91 years old.
Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at the mortuary. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Fay was born on August 6, 1926, in Davenport. She was the daughter of Frank E. Carthey and Christine (Schemmel) Carthey. Fay graduated from Davenport High School on January 26, 1945. After graduation she worked at the telephone company until the time of her first marriage. From 1971-1987, she worked as a baker for the Davenport Schools at J.B. Young Intermediate.
Fay married Raymond R. Schick on November 20, 1945. Ray was the father of her nine children. They were married for 26 years.
On March 1, 1974, Fay married Robert E. Jones. Bob made many needed repairs to Fay's home. They loved dancing to country music and camping. They made many trips to visit out of town family members. Bob passed away on June 30, 1980.
On January 12, 1988 Fay married Stephen E. Kahofer. They loved to travel and enjoyed many trips within the United States as well as to other countries. They also loved to go ballroom dancing. They hosted many holiday celebrations for Fay's children and grandchildren. Stephen passed away on January 1, 1999.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Susan (Clarke) Wilson, Kristin (Jerry) Schwien, Sally (John) Vogel, Kathy (Larry) Tegmeier, Virginia (Harry) York, Patricia (Tracy) O'Dell and Diane (Kevin) Krebs, her daughter-in-law, Michelle Schick; 27 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren with two more expected soon; and her sister-in-law. Eleanor Carthey.
Preceding her in death were her three husbands; her son, Louis; her brothers, Will, Jim and Frank; her sisters-in-law, Ramona and Virginia; and her infant daughter, Mary Beth.
We will miss our Mom, but we know we will see her again one day. Some of her is in each of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. It is the best part of us. We love you, Mom!