Frances Carson

April 23, 1940-May 3, 2018
BETTENDORF - Frances J. Carson, 78, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away, Thursday, May 3, 2018, at Manor Care-Utica Ridge in Davenport, Iowa.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Bettendorf. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation.
Frances was born April 23, 1940, in Oak Park, Illinois, the daughter of James and Katherine (Herron) Galaty. She was a graduate of Oak Park-River Forest High School Grinnell College and the University of Iowa. Frances was a member of Pi Lambda Theta, a national honor society.
She was united in marriage to Hugene “Skip” Carson on April 6, 1968, in Bettendorf. He preceded her in death on December 30, 2010.
Frances taught special education for the Davenport School District, retiring in 2003 after 25 years. She was active in bridge clubs and book clubs and enjoyed volunteering in her retirement.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth Ann and Scott Beauegard of Bloomington, Indiana; her son and daughter-in-law, Kirk Alan and Jorie Carson of Davenport, Iowa; and her sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Jack Conners of Pleasant Valley, Iowa.
In addition to her husband, Skip, Frances was preceded in death by her parents.
